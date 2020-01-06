BLOG
Proper response on fake fractional gold
Typically,
I expect my notices to go unheeded, especially on fake fractional gold. The
temptation is to keep the high bids on replicas you can buy at the local coin
shop for about $1 each. Authentic California fractional gold sells in the
hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
The
problem with these lots is multifold, and I have blogged and written about it
extensively for Coin World. See this recent
posting about fake gold flooding online
auctions. For a longer Coin World
article, click here.
To summarize, genuine California small
denomination gold coins were struck from 1852 to 1882, typically in denominations
of quarter dollar, half dollar and dollar. The reverse is the key. Authentic
pieces have the inscription DOLLAR or abbreviation D. or DOL.
A second kind, California gold tokens, were
privately minted on gold planchets until around 1871 and usually depict a miner
or other Western scene on the reverse.
A third kind, California jeweler’s charms, are
made of gold and were sold as souvenirs of the West typically in the 1930s.
Replica brass or plated disks are a fourth kind,
depicted in the photo above. The disks, manufactured in China for the most part,
do not carry the word COPY and are in violation of the Hobby Protection Act.
As soon as Gregory read my email, he wrote: “Thanks
for the catch, I'll correct it and contact the bidders for bid retractions.”
This
auctioneer did more than retract a lot. He established the kind of online trust
that results in repeat business.
Online auctions
should require sellers to list the “BG identification number” for small
denomination gold coins. The “BG” refers to Walter Breen and Ron Gillio,
authors of California Pioneer Fraction Gold.
It’s a pricey book. An inexpensive and educational way to identify these coins
is to refer to PCGS CoinFacts and wade through the
hundreds of listings until you can identify the lot in question.