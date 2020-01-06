BLOG
Precious Metals Up Sharply After Brexit Vote
In fact, the Royal Mint, which sells bullion directly to
consumers, reported today that visits to its precious metal trading platform
were up 550% compared to yesterday, and new accounts were up 200% for the same
period.
Investors are seeking refuge in gold from all the economic
and political uncertainty surrounding the British move, which immediately sent
the value of the British pound down very sharply against other currencies and
roiled the world’s equity markets with futures in several countries down more
than 10%.
Gold was up $70 from its level on Thursday, reaching $1340,
and silver touched $18, but the strength of the dollar masked the fact that in
non-dollar currencies gold was up even more.
Metals had already been doing well this year, up around 25%
compared to the four-year low reached late last year, making them one of the
best-performing asset classes of the year.
Gold analysts in particular have been arguing for some time
that the yellow metal was due for a substantial correction higher because of
fundamental factors such as record demand and tight supplies and the increased
role of China in the gold trade, which includes a new gold exchange and their
own version of the daily London gold fix.
But they key factor underpinning the move higher, and one of
the main reasons it is likely to continue, has to do with interest rates. With sluggish growth and heightened economic
uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions, problems in China, Brexit, and the
prospect of a potential Trump presidency producing a trade war and economic
recession, rates will continue to remain close to zero and central banks will
continue their policy of quantitative easing.
This is the perfect environment for precious metals, so
analysts who specialize in this area see higher values going forward later this
year and continuing into the future, especially as the high levels of debt in
most countries reach the point where governments may not be able to afford to
continue paying the finance costs to service their debt, which could produce an
even greater global economic crisis at some point than the one that began in
2008.
It's never a good idea to put too many eggs in the same
basket, but what is happening now is a good reminder that diversifying one’s
assets by including some gold in your portfolio offers helpful protection in an
uncertain world.