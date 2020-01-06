BLOG
One thin dime
Put another
nickel in
In the
nickelodeon
All I want
is having you
And music,
music, music
By 1986 when
Reba McEntire recorded the song “One Thin Dime,” 78s had been replaced by 45s,
and 45s were being replaced by CDs. A jukebox song cost a quarter dollar then,
but pay phones, at least in song, were still a dime.
Mcentire
sang:
One thin
dime
Is all it
takes
When you
need someone who cares
These arms
of mine
Are always
open
One thin
dime is all you need
And I'll be
there
With the
rise of cell phones since the 1990s, pay phones have become an endangered
species. Dimes aren’t as useful as they used to be.
When the
United States Mint produced the first dime in 1796 – spelled disme then – the
coin marked a radical departure from earlier English (pounds, shillings, pence)
and Spanish (8 reals and its subdivisions) monetary systems.
Since the
colonies were mostly English in origin, the British system of 12 pence to the
shilling and 20 shillings to the pound prevailed across much of North America.
Competing with it, primarily because of the sheer abundance of Mexican and
South American coins, was the Spanish colonial system, in which a silver
dollar-size coin was divided into eight real.
The Spanish
milled dollar and its divisions were widely used across the Americas and
translated easily to the fledgling decimal system, with an 8-real coin equaling
$1 and a 2-real coin roughly equaling a quarter dollar.
However, the
commonly used 1 real coin, or bit, was equal to 12.5 cents U.S. The dime was an
awkward fit and would not be fully integrated into commerce until 1857 when the
Spanish colonial coins were no longer recognized as legal tender in the United
States.
The real
denomination – 1/8th of a dollar – actually hung on in the stock market until
the start of this millennium. Stocks were priced by the eighth of a dollar
until April 9, 2001, when the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the
nation’s stock exchanges to convert to decimal pricing.
