UHR rose-gold-plated Zeus $5 begins Niue Gods of Olympus series
The trend
began with a Niue series, Gods of Ancient Greece, that started in 2013, in
which the coins were struck in the shape of rectangular bars.
Then came
the Perth Mint’s Gods and Goddesses of Olympus series, which dealt with Greek
gods and inspired a range of other coin series depicting Scandinavian or Nordic
gods, as I discussed in my May 2016 article in Coin World magazine. In addition, there are some more
recent series that focus on Roman gods, such as the Niue series that began with
a coin honoring Ares, the god of war, that is being released very soon.
The 2014
Zeus coin from Perth, the first issued in high relief with an antique finish,
has probably had the biggest impact on this segment of the modern coin market. That
coin saw a very substantial increase in its secondary market value, and its
success seems to have played a key role in the decision of other mints to issue
similar coins. Its success was also related to its artwork that is stunning and
nontraditional, making it different from other coins that showed mythological
figures in more classic depictions.
These coins
generally follow a similar format: high or ultra-high relief and an antique
silver finish, sometimes selectively gold-plated, and usually struck from two
ounces of silver and minted in small numbers.
Now a new
Niue series, issued as usual by the Mint of Poland, returns to the Gods of
Olympus, and the first piece depicts Zeus.
In ancient
Greek religion and mythology, Zeus was the king of the Olympian gods and the
god of the sky, lightning, and thunder. Like Odin in Nordic mythology, he was
an all-father figure, admired and respected by the other gods, even those who
were not his natural children.
Though
issued in the same format described above, the new Zeus issue has something
different from all the others. It is selectively plated with rose gold on the
central design device, which is a stunning image of Zeus, thunderbolt in one
hand and shield in the other.
Only 500
It is also available from Powercoin in Italy.