New Canadian Bald Eagle Coin Only Two Hundred Struck Worldwide

is 1 of only 200 struck worldwide and only 100 were released in the United States! How much more rare can you get?







The striking reverse image features two bald eagles perched on the rocky shore of their natural environment; a broad, fast-moving Canadian river. The bald eagle is Canada’s largest bird of prey, which was recently brought back from the brink of extinction. Centered in the foreground, the eagles sit side-by-side. The one closest to the viewer is presented in three-quarter profile, its characteristic snowy head, sharp curved beak, dark, majestic wing and body feathers, and long talons rendered in exquisite dimensional detail. The eagle stares authoritatively into the eyes of viewer. On the left side of the image, behind and to the side of the central eagle, sits a second eagle, facing away from the viewer. Its sleek head and open beak are presented in profile, its broad neck and back finely rendered. At the very foreground in the lower portion of the image, we see the detritus of the vast and fast-moving river: a fallen tree, large boulders. In the background, a sandy point reaches into the heart of the waterway. The distant shore is lined with conifers, rising in the far background toward a skyline of towering mountain peaks. This detailed and stunning relief was made by artist Claudio D’Angelo. The reverse is engraved with the word “CANADA,” the date “2013,” and the face value of “300 DOLLARS.” The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

This 300-dollar coin is certified to be 99.95% pure platinum with a weight of 31.16 grams and a diameter of 30 millimeters and comes with equally as fine Original Government Packaging. A lux maroon clam shell case lined with flock and protected by a black sleeve is designed to protect the coin. It is accompanied by a serialized certificate of authenticity from the Royal Canadian Mint. Additionally this coin comes certified by the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation and is encased in an NGC protective holder.