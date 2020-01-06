BLOG
New Book Covers Modern U.S. Dollar Coins
Q. David Bowers, A
Guide Book of Modern United States Dollar Coins (Whitman Publishing, 2016)
As serious collectors, numismatists, and researchers know
well, Whitman Publishing’s Official Red Book series of guides to specific coin
series are an indispensable resource.
Whether your interests lie in one of the many popular classic coin
series like Morgan and Peace dollars or Double Eagle gold coins, or a modern
series such as Franklin and Kennedy halves, this is the go-to reference series
for those who require information about each individual coin in a series and a
detailed overview of the series.
Most of the books in the series follow a similar approach,
and that has a lot to do with the fact that most, though not all, are written
by numismatic legend, Q. David Bowers, often called the dean of American
numismatics because of his incomparable impact on the hobby, industry, and literature
of numismatics.
Modern dollar coins, those issued since 1971, include: Eisenhower,
Susan B. Anthony, Sacagawea, Native American and Presidential dollars. As former U.S. Mint Director Edmund Moy says
in his foreword to the book, these coins are “underappreciated” compared to
many other U.S. coins and deserve a closer look, and no other modern coins
“have undergone so many versions in such a short period of time,” including
different sizes and even shapes, various metal alloys, themes, and surface
finishes.
Both are these aspects make dollar coins a source of endless
fascination for modern coin collectors.
And unlike most coin series, assembling sets of modern dollars is very
affordable unless you require one of the rare varieties, error coins, or a
super-high grade example.
Covering over 200 coins in depth and with over 800 color
photos, no other book brings together anything coming close to the wealth of
information contained in this remarkable volume. Bowers’ own research was coupled with
assistance from longtime collectors and dealers, U.S. Mint officials, and hobby
groups such as the Ike Group to provide everything from the history of each
series and current events and the coin scene for each year since 1971 to
mintages, die varieties, grading standards, the keys to assembling a
high-quality collection, and market analysis.
In addition, there are several appendices including one on
error coins, an overview of the Eisenhower series from Charles Morgan, and a
gallery of designs for the Native American dollar series that were proposed for
coins issued from 2009 to 2016.
This is a book that deserves a prominent place in the
libraries of modern dollar collectors, and it is one to which you will return
again and again, each time learning something new, or being reminded of an
important detail you may have forgotten.
Keep in mind that ANA members who order the book from
Whitman receive 10% off, and that you can also borrow it from the ANA’s
library.