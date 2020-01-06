BLOG
Mountains, monuments & money: ?From Ticonderoga to the Panama Canal
Charles Keck’s
name is largely forgotten, but in the early years of the 20th century he
designed three commemorative coins and dozens of monuments across the country.
He designed the 1915 Panama-Pacific Exposition gold dollar featuring a Panama Canal worker on the obverse and dolphins on the reverse, the 1927 Vermont Sesquicentennial half dollar showing Green Mountain Boy Ira Allen on the obverse and a catamount on the reverse, and the 1936 Lynchburg Sesquicentennial half dollar, a coin which remarkably showed the still living Sen. Carter Glass on the obverse and Liberty in front of the Lynchburg Courthouse on the reverse.
Keck, who
designed the Booker T. Washington memorial at Tuskegee University, nearly also
designed the Booker T. Washington half dollar (1946-1951). Keck’s design for
the coin had been approved by the Mint and S.J. Phillips, who had lobbied for
the commemorative. But the Commission of Fine Arts rejected it in favor of a
design offered by Isaac Scott Hathaway.
Beside the
Booker T. Washington memorial, Keck also created the equestrian statue of
Andrew Jackson that stands outside the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas
City, Mo.; the Huey Long Memorial in Baton Rouge, La.; and Liberty Monument at
Ticonderoga.
Liberty
Monument features a massive bronze sculpture of Liberty atop a granite base.
Four sculptures representing an Indian, a Frenchman, a Scottish soldier and an
American stand at the base of the plinth.
Demagogue Huey
Long was assassinated in 1935 as he was preparing to run for president of the
United States. Keck’s 12-foot tall bronze statue of the Kingfish stands atop his
towering tombstone on the grounds of the Louisiana statehouse.
