More Versions of 2015 Australian Wedge-Tailed Eagle Now Available

A couple weeks ago I discussed the release of the one-ounce silver bullion version of the 2015 Australian Wedge Tailed Eagle. At the time there was no information available on other versions of this coin, which are issued by the Perth Mint in Australia.

Some information on other versions is now available.

On April 6 GovMint announced that the five-ounce silver and one-ounce gold high relief versions were available for sale. The silver coins were sold in PCGS-graded slabs hand-signed by the coin’s designer, John Mercanti.

Three options were available for the silver: Gem BU priced at $395; Proof 69 for $495; and Proof 70 for $695.

In addition, the mintage of the silver high relief coins was cut in half for 2015 from its mintage last year of 5,000 coins. Of the 2500 coins struck GovMint said they only received 1,000 coins and are not sure if more are coming later.

There is also a new one-ounce gold high relief version sold by GovMint, and the Perth Mint will be issuing a half-gram gold version in early May.

Plus, a one-ounce silver proof version is also being sold by the same company, as happened last year, and that one is priced at $89.95 in original government packaging.

In addition, the one-ounce silver high relief will be available soon from the same company in PCGS-graded examples. And a five-ounce silver and one ounce-platinum version will be sold later in 2015.

GovMint said it sold out of its 1,000 2015 five-ounce silver high relief coins in hours.

The Perth Mint told me the remaining five-ounce high relief coins will be available through Australian dealers in July.