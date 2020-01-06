BLOG
Saint 3: Mom’s a saint, too
Like her son, St. Helena, mother of Constantine the Great, is revered as a
saint, too, for her charity, devotion and discovery of the True Cross upon
which Jesus of Nazareth was crucified.
Helena was born about 248 and worked as a young woman in her
father’s tavern in Naissus. It is unknown whether she was wife or concubine to
Constantius I, but she bore him a child who would become ruler of the Roman
world.
About 312 she converted to Christianity.
Roman historian Eusebius Pamphili wrote, "Especially
abundant were the gifts she bestowed on the naked and unprotected poor. To some
she gave money, to others an ample supply of clothing; she liberated some from
imprisonment, or from the bitter servitude of the mines; others she delivered
from unjust oppression, and others again, she restored from exile.
“While, however, her character derived luster from such
deeds as I have described, she was far from neglecting personal piety toward
God. She might be seen continually frequenting His Church, while at the same
time she adorned the houses of prayer with splendid offerings, not overlooking
the churches of the smallest cities. In short, this admirable woman was to be
seen, in simple and modest attire, mingling with the crowd of worshipers, and
testifying her devotion to God by a uniform course of pious conduct.”
In 324 she traveled to Palestine to search for places sacred
to the memory of Jesus, building churches at the sites of Christ’s nativity and
the ascension into Heaven and discovering, according to legend, the true cross.
The Shrine of the True Cross, a Catholic shrine in
Dickinson, Texas, relates, “Then, on Sept. 14, 326, Emperor Constantine’s
mother, St. Helena, found in Jerusalem the True Cross on which Jesus was
crucified. The legend of the story of the discovery of the True Cross is that
when visiting the holy places in Palestine, St. Helena was guided to the site
of the Crucifixion by an aged Jew who had inherited traditional knowledge as to
its location.
"After the ground had been dug to a considerable depth,
three crosses were found, as well as the superscription placed over the
Savior’s head on the Cross, and the nails with which He had been crucified. The
Cross of the Lord was distinguished from the other two by laying the crosses on
a dead youth who was revived by the touch of the third Cross.”
Lifetime coins of Helena are plentiful and cheap, too. They
typically show her on the obverse and a star or Securitas on the reverse. They
can often be found for as little as $5 to $10 each.
