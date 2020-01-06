BLOG
Bill’s Corner
Mint to issue another Reverse Proof coin
?The U.S. Mint caught the collector community off-guard Feb. 6 when it announced that it would be issuing two special 2015 Roosevelt silver dimes as part of a set to contain a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar.
- A 2006-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coin.
- A 2006-P American Eagle silver dollar.
- A 2007-W American Eagle half-ounce platinum $50 coin.
- A 2011-P American Eagle silver dollar.
- A 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar.
- A 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar.
- A 2013-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin.
- A 2014-W Kennedy silver half dollar.
