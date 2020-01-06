BLOG
Measuring modern world coin explosion, by the book
The
famous multi-volume Standard Catalog of
World Coins series by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler in modern times
features the research and analysis of Tom Michael and, until January, George
Cuhaj.
The
series tracks worldwide coin issues, a century at a time, from 1600 to the
present.
In
2005, the publishers launched the first edition of a reference cataloging coins
of the current century. In that time, the book has grown rapidly as the pace of
issuance of new collector coins has only intensified.
When
the 2016 editions of the 1901-2000 and 2000-present catalogs arrived at Coin
World last week, the abundance of new coins was immediately apparent — the
books are almost equally thick.
The
page counts, though, differ significantly.
The
1901-2000 catalog has 2,352 pages, while the 2001-present catalog has only
1,344 pages.
However,
consider the number of pages per decade covered, and the 2001-present catalog
far surpasses the 20th century edition.
Measured
that way, it takes 235 pages to cover each decade of coins from the 20th century,
but the book for the modern century requires 896 pages per decade, and that’s
with only some of the 2015 coins included, since more continue to be produced
daily.
It’s
a startling tell on the glut of modern issues in the market.
For
purists, the Collecting World Coins
book is also regularly updated, focusing on coins issued with the intent to
circulate and rejecting the collector-oriented products.
Mints
clearly are adopting a “Long Tail” approach to the business — issuing an
increasing number of coins targeted at narrower and narrower niches — but the
resulting outpouring certainly keeps collectors, the marketplace, and even
catalog editors, scrambling to keep up with it all.