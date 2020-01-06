Learn from Experience

BLOG
Modern United States commemorative coins are made to meet the demand—so low demand means low mintages. That’s what happened in 1997 when the Jackie Robinson $5 gold coins were offered. The Mint sold only 24,072 in Proof quality and a measly 5,174 in Mint State (Brilliant Uncirculated). And so, today, the Jackie Robinson $5 Gold coin sells for up to $5,000 in Proof, and only up to $1,500 in Mint State. Why? It’s a no-brainer that low mintages are more desirable than high mintages. And this brings up another myth—that Proof coins are inherently more valuable than Mint State coins.
This brings us to the point of this blog. They say that history repeats, and so it is not surprising that another low mintage Mint State commemorative gold coin is still being overlooked. The 2011-W First Spouse Eliza Johnson $10 Half Ounce Gold Coin had minuscule mintages in both Proof and Mint State—3,907 and 2,905 respectively. And yet the rarer Mint State coins are currently priced slightly under the Proofs! It’s probably a good idea to add a Mint State example, or both of these tiny mintages to your collection or investment portfolio. And keep your eyes open for other underpriced coins, whether they are Proofs or Mint State.
