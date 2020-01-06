It's nice to be appreciated

Paul is a senior editor and has been a member of the Coin World staff since 1988. Paul covers the U.S. Mint beat and has memorably reported for more than two decades on many of the hobby's most important stories, including the record sale of the Farouk/Fenton 1933 double eagle and the protracted legal proceedings of the Langbord 1933 double eagles. He received a bachelor of arts degree from Grove City College in Pennsylvania and collects autographs and memorabilia from The Andy Griffith Show.

Seven-year-old Lillian Napier used Lot 2014 of a Moffatt & Co. $16 pioneer gold ingot as inspiration for a design submission for the Kagins' Auctions Sept. 15 auction catalog.

My late father always found the time to express words of encouragement to me and my siblings in the form of an “Atta, boy!” or “Atta, girl!” It was nice to be recognized for our accomplishments and that somebody was taking notice even though we weren’t expecting any accolades. It still felt good, though.

And those words still ring true, today.

I’d like to shout out an “Atta, boy!” to Don Kagin from Kagin’s Auctions in Tiburon, California, and an “Atta, girl!” to 7-year-old Lillian Napier for her “Honorable Mention” design sketch submitted for Kagin’s auction catalog design contest for its Sept. 15 Santa Clara sale.

Lillian contributed a colored pencil sketch on manila paper of a rendition of Lot 2014, which features the Louis E. Eliasberg Sr. example of a circa 1849 Moffat & Co. $16 gold ingot, one of just 20 examples traced. The ingot is graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Don was thoughtful enough and compelled to reward Lillian’s creative work with items that hopefully will keep her numismatic spark alive for many years to come.

Lillian was recognized with a full membership in the American Numismatic Association, a mega, deluxe edition of A Guide Book of United States Coins, commonly known as the “Mega Red,” and a PCGS certified Mint State 60 1881-S Morgan dollar.

I’m sure Lillian appreciates Don’s gesture, and the numismatic community does, too.

Lillian’s design contribution is illustrated on the inside back cover of the Sept. 15 Kagin’s auction catalog.