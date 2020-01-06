BLOG
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
Is your Lunar-Zodiac sign the Snake?
Were you, a family member or a friend born under the sign of the snake (2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, etc.)? The snake is a popular sign of the Lunar Zodiac, and people born under that sign—including Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jacqueline Onassis, and Picasso—are dynamic, charismatic, worldly, and perceptive.
According to legend, Buddha held a race to cross a great river, and the order of the twelve animals in the Lunar Zodiac cycle was based upon their order in finishing the race. In this story, the Snake compensated for not being the best swimmer by hitching a hidden ride on the horse's hoof, and when the horse was just about to cross the finish line, the snake jumped out, scaring the horse, and thus edging it out for sixth place.
Whether you, a family member, loved one, or friend was born in the Year of the Snake, the beautiful low mintage coins issued by China would make a unique gift or addition to a numismatic/precious metal investment portfolio. Many dealers only have these coins raw, but we have exquisite examples certified by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) in premium proof grades at very competitive prices.
