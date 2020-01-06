BLOG
Irish Central Bank Issues Coins to Mark Centennial of Easter Rising
That event,
which played a key role in the establishment of the Irish republic, was an
armed insurrection by Irish Republicans on Easter weekend in April 1916 to
protest British rule of Ireland. The
protesters were killed by British soldiers.
During the
uprising, one of the activists, stood on the Central Post Office’s steps and
read this proclamation: “We declare the right of the people of Ireland to the
ownership of Ireland, and to the unfettered control of Irish destinies, to be
sovereign and indefeasible. The long usurpation of that right by a foreign
people and government has not extinguished the right, nor can it ever be
extinguished except by the destruction of the Irish people.”
In addition
to a 2-euro bimetallic coin already covered in Coin World, a 15-euro silver
proof and two gold coins, one of them with a 50-euro denomination and the other
100 euro, were also issued. The silver
coin is sold individually and in a two-coin set with the smaller gold coin,
which weighs 7.77 grams. The larger gold
coin weighs twice as much and was released as a stand-alone piece.
Both the set
and 100-euro gold sold out almost instantly, but the single silver coin is
still available from the bank, and in the U.S. from Royal Scandinavian Mint (www.rsmint.com), which offers buyers the
option to obtain a certificate of authenticity signed by the designer of the
coin, Michael Guilfoyle. Their price is
$67.50.
The coins
feature a gorgeous design showing Hibernia, the allegorical representation of
Ireland (similar to Lady Liberty here, or Britannia in the UK), which first
appeared in cartoons and drawings in the 19th century. Hibernia was also known as “Britannia’s
younger sister.” On the coin she appears in front of key phrases from the
proclamation.
The coins
were minted by the Austrian Mint in Vienna, and carry mintages of 18,000 for
the silver, 5500 for the 50-euro gold, and 1,000 for the 100-euro gold.