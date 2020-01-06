Important Words About Silver Coins and Bullion

Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

Silver coins have been around for over 2,500 years—ever since coins were invented by the ancient Greeks. Silver was used in United States circulating coins from the time the first silver Half Disme (Half Dime) was minted in 1792—purportedly made from Martha Washington’s silverware—through 1964. The purity of U.S. silver coins has improved over the years–.8924 fine (89.24% pure) from 1792-1837, .900 fine from 1837-1964 (and for commemoratives issued starting in 1982), and .999 fine for American Eagle Silver Dollars issued for collectors and investors beginning in 1986.

The purity of world silver coins varies dramatically—from .100 fine (Mexico Peso 1957-1969) to .9999 fine (Canada $5 Maple Leaf beginning in 1988 and $5 Wildlife Series issued from 2011–2013). The general standard for world silver commemorative and bullion coins is .999 fine, though there are some notable exceptions, like Great Britain’s 2 Pound Britannia coins, issued annually since 1998, which have a fineness of .958.

But collectors and investors should not be terribly concerned about the fineness of silver coins—after all the difference in value for a 1 troy oz. coin with fineness of .999 vs. .9999 is less than 2 cents! The important thing is that you should pay a fair price that is based on the amount of silver in the coin plus any numismatic value. The person who paid over 1.4 million dollars for a 1792 Half Disme at a January auction really wasn’t concerned that his coin contained less than a dollar and a half worth of silver!

The critical factor when buying silver coins or silver bullion, is that you should purchase only from legitimate dealers who are members and abide by the bylaws of the American Numismatic Association—who guarantee that their offering are absolutely authentic and as described. Beware of so-called bargains on online auctions, at flea markets, etc. like China's silver panda coins that are merely silver-plated counterfeits.

