Harriet Tubman on the $20: How are people reacting?

Harriet Tubman was the favorite among Women on 20s poll voters to replace Andrew Jackson on thee $20 Federal Reserve note.

I've been covering the Women on 20s effort to put a woman's portrait on the $20 Federal Reserve note and retire that of "Old Hickory" Andrew Jackson, and yesterday we learned which historical U.S. woman the organization will be pushing for on Capitol Hill.



It's Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and pioneer of the Underground Railroad for slaves escaping the South.



The news quickly spread, and "Harriet Tubman" was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning.



Here are some of the notable reactions:

Harriet Tubman won the poll as the woman to put on the $20! It’s not official, but until it is, I’m gonna draw her face on any bill I find. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 13, 2015

#TDSBreakingNews Harriet Tubman wins poll to replace Andrew Jackson on $20 bill. "Now let them enforce it," Zombie Jackson replies. — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 14, 2015

Harriet Tubman won the #WomenOn20s nomination to be featured on the $20 bill: http://t.co/xOkn7S5Ypd — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 13, 2015

Harriet Tubman may have just been voted into your wallet http://t.co/akdeM8kM6J — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 13, 2015

WOMEN ON 20s ANNOUNCES HARRIET TUBMAN AS WINNER OF ONLINE POLL http://t.co/feeaexr8Bu — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 13, 2015

I think it's great that Harriet Tubman will be on the US $20 bill. She's a woman of courage and selflessness, so celebrate her and bravery. — Christina Ganotakis (@christinagntks) May 13, 2015

Really hope Harriet Tubman gets on the $20, not only because she's awesome, but because Andrew Jackson, Native Americans, shall I go on?... — Austin Casel (@whitecasel) May 13, 2015

Harriet Tubman looks like she's silently judging all of my $20 transactions pic.twitter.com/eNBsNGKfLd — antman (@Awkward_Anthony) May 13, 2015

No, Harriet Tubman on the $20 doesn't fix atrocities past or present. But publicly recognizing an amazing human being is a small right step. — Delondra Williams (@delondra_w) May 13, 2015

Nothing to do with race but I dont want Harriet Tubman on my money Really there's no reason to even change something that's ok the way it is — IDFWU (@Vonta624) May 13, 2015

The Problem with Honoring Harriet Tubman on the $20 http://t.co/nAB664eLwQ pic.twitter.com/Ymxb2dvQjN — Fusion (@ThisIsFusion) May 13, 2015

Probably academic anyway, but why bump anyone off money for Harriet Tubman? Why not just create a new denomination and put her on that? — Steve S. (@prtendimnothere) May 13, 2015

