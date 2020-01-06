BLOG

Harriet Tubman on the $20: How are people reacting?

Harriet Tubman was the favorite among Women on 20s poll voters to replace Andrew Jackson on thee $20 Federal Reserve note.

Image courtesy of Women on 20s

I've been covering the Women on 20s effort to put a woman's portrait on the $20 Federal Reserve note and retire that of "Old Hickory" Andrew Jackson, and yesterday we learned which historical U.S. woman the organization will be pushing for on Capitol Hill. 

It's Harriet Tubman, abolitionist and pioneer of the Underground Railroad for slaves escaping the South. 

The news quickly spread, and "Harriet Tubman" was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning. 

Here are some of the notable reactions:

