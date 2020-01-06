Hand of Hamsa Coin Coming Soon

Louis Golino has been a collector of American and world coins since childhood and has written about coins since 2009. He writes about modern coins and other numismatic issues for Coin World. He is a founding member of the Modern Coin Forum.

Powercoin (www.powercoin.it)is a major modern world coin dealer based in Rome, Italy and is owned byAntonello Galletta. The companydistributes many of the leading series from various world mints such as theMint of Poland, Royal Canadian Mint, Perth Mint, and many others.

And as is the case with some other leading numismaticcompanies, it also sometimes commissions coins to be issued on its behalf. The first of three new coins coming fromPowercoin is an intriguing piece called the Hand of Hamsa, or Hand of Fatima,that is now available for pre-order with coins expected to ship in late September.

Designed by Coin Invest Trust in Lichtenstein and minted bythe German private mint, B.H. Mayer, both highly regarded in the numismaticworld for their quality work, the Hamsa coin depicts the very popularpalm-shaped amulet that represents the hand of God and is seen throughout theMiddle East and North Africa.

Hamsa is spelled Khamsah in Arabic and means “five, or “thefive fingers of the hand.” It has otherspellings in Hebrew and other languages.

Tracing its origins to ancient Carthage, an open right handis supposed to ward off evil. It is asign of protection in all faiths and is supposed to bring happiness and goodfortune to its owner. It is seen allover the world in tattoos, pendants, keychains, etc.

Issued under the legal authority of Palau with a $10 facevalue, the coin is made of two ounces of pure silver and struck in proof. It uses CIT’s remarkable Smartmintingtechnology that I have covered before to get the maximum effect out of itshigh-relief striking and also features a blue Swarovski crystal that isintended to represent the eye-in-hand that protects against the evil eye. Only 999 of these intricately-designed coinsare being issued.

Mr. Galletta told me that he has seen a sample coin that hesaid looks amazing and that the pictures do not do justice to this beautifulpiece, the first coin ever issued about this popular amulet. The hand has countless small artisticflourishes on it, and the coin is a work of numismatic art that is not quitelike anything I have ever seen.

In addition to being sold by Powercoin for 200 euros, thecoin is also available from First Coin Company (www.firstcoincompany.com) in theU.S. and the Coin Shoppe in Canada (www.coinshoppe.ca)for $217.90. The owner of the CoinShoppe told me sales have been strong, especially from American buyers.

Be sure to click on the main image to see additional pictures of the coin.