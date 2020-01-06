From convention to couch to CoinWorld.com

Joe O’Donnell, digital content producer, joined the Coin World editorial staff in 2014. Joe writes web content, manages Coin World’s social media accounts, compiles content for daily digital eNewsletters, and contributes on occasion to the print magazine. He has enjoyed interacting with Coin World readers while covering the sale of coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard and the 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollar releases.

There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of a big coin show like the recent Florida United Numismatist show in Orlando.

The sight of a bustling bourse, the sound of an auctioneer as two bidders go back and forth over a lot, the smell of the fare from the convention center concession stand. (Well, that last one might not be so memorable.)

Nothing compares to the in-person experience of a coin show, it’s true, but the Internet experience isn’t so bad. And it’s a lot cheaper for out-of-towners.

While Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach and Senior U.S. Coins Editor Paul Gilkes were on the ground in Orlando during the Jan. 7 to Jan. 11 FUN show, snapping pictures, taking video and reporting on the big developments of the weekend, I was back and forth between my office and my living room, taking it all in and making it all available for our online readers with the help of Senior News Editor Bill Gibbs and Editorial Assistant Fern Loomis.

Social media, of course, is a major part of this.

As Steve tweeted, Coin World retweeted. As Steve updated us on the $2.6 million Birch cent of Heritage’s Partrick Collection auction on Jan. 8, the Coin World Twitter account informed our readers about it.

Then, after Steve wrote up his analysis on the lots the next morning, we got it right out to our readers with an online post.

For anyone that had been away from the site for awhile and might have missed out on all the FUN as it was happening, we compiled Steve’s tweets in one place, and all of our FUN coverage posts in another.

While our Facebook fans and Twitter followers benefited from the personal touch of Steve’s in-person play-by-play, all of our readers benefited from the quick article turnaround that followed:

Steve writes it; Bill and Fern proofread and edit it; I post it on CoinWorld.com and Coin World social media (completing the circle of online news life); and our readers consume it either through a direct visit, a Facebook post or tweet, or one of our free daily eNewsletters.

Meanwhile, our Senior World Coins Editor Jeff Starck was in New York City, tweeting away at the New York International Numismatic Convention. Coin World was literally in two places at once, bringing its audience updates in real time.



The Internet certainly cannot replicate the in-person experience of covering a coin show. Nothing can. It does, however, provide multiple forms of direct communication, fun and personal angles, and most importantly, a speedy flow of information from the show to our readers—those who are at the show and those who, like me much of the time, are following along from their couch.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Error allows U.S. Mint customers to order and receive Proof 2015-S U.S. Marshals Service half dollars early

All 2015 Kennedy half dollars to bear 1964 obverse design sculpt employed on 2014 50th Anniversary coins

2015 Ultra High Relief 24-karat gold coin from U.S. Mint to carry $75 denomination

Larry King interviews GreatCollections' Ian Russell about coins

U.S. Mint sells nearly 3 million silver American Eagle bullion coins on opening day

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!