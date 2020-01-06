BLOG
Fake California gold still floods online auctions
These tokens, usually brass or gold-plated,
are routinely described in online auctions by the year, state, denomination and
coin, as in the lot in the lower left of the photo above: “1852 ½ California
gold coin.”
Every single word of that description
is wrong. The token was not manufactured in 1852. It is not a half dollar. It
does not come from California but, most likely, from Asia or a U.S. tourist shop.
It is not gold. It is not a “coin,” a word that suggests it was minted by the
government for commerce.
The reverse of an authentic California
fractional gold coin has a denomination on it, such as 1/4, 1/2 and 1 DOLLAR. The word “dollar” is sometimes
abbreviated as D. or DOL.
Brass or plated
replicas usually have an odd-looking bear on the reverse, just like the one
with a current bid of $40 in the lower left of the photo. I suspect that lot
will go for $50 to $100 by the time of the auction.
I can buy the same
ones at my local coin shop for $1 each.
To learn more about
small and token gold, visit Mike Locke’s California Gold website or read my “Home Hobbyist” Coin World
column about it.
In the meantime, my
hope is that online auction portals do more than merely notify sellers about
possible fake or misrepresented coins. Perhaps the best way to get the point
across is to email the auctioneer, state your case and then do not bid anymore
in his or her sessions.