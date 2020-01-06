Fake $10 Gold Pulled from Proxibid Auction

?The 1912-S $10 Indian Head Gold coin often is poorly struck and a condition rarity in Mint State 63 where it jumps in value from about $1,800 at MS62 to more than $5,000, explaining in part why counterfeiters often choose this year and mint mark in this particular series.





Look at the fake coin to the left in the photo above and compare it to the real date coin on the right. You can see dozens of diagnostics that distinguish the counterfeit. Here are just a few:

Forehead, eyes, lips, nose and chin are different.

Nose of fake coin is doubled.

Date on the counterfeit uses wrong font, especially in the awkwardly made "2" in 1912.

Stars, feathers, ribbon and rim all wrong.

In this case the counterfeit coin is so poorly made I wonder whether it was just a gold bullion rip-off with no real motive to pass itself off as authentic.