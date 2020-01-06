Facebook helps us continue the conversation with readers

Steve Roach, Coin World’s editor-at-large, has been deeply involved with numismatics for more than 20 years, starting as a young coin collector in Michigan. Two years spent as a coin grader, nearly three years at a major coin wholesaler and a stint as a paintings specialist at an international auction house have given Steve a rich understanding of the hobby, its market and the unique personalities and exceptional objects that make collecting meaningful. He joined Coin World in 2006 as a columnist, and has served as associate editor and editor-in-chief. He received his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Michigan, a juris doctorate from the Ohio State University and is a Certified Member of the International Society of Appraisers.

Social media, especially Facebook, give us at Coin World a different perspective on what we publish as they allow our stories to reach out to an audience beyond our subscription base (and often beyond the coin collecting community).

It’s tough for us to predict what will generate discussions. Stories on silver American Eagles and Morgan dollars are always popular, but so are ones that tie into news and current events.

For example, on Jan. 19 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — we revisited a question we asked our audience in July 2014: Should MLK replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill?

The resulting comments were wide-ranging.

Some were thoughtful and logical, some were emotional. A few were indifferent (yet took the time to share that indifference) and others were irreverent (evidenced by a brief debate on whether Garth Brooks or Carrie Underwood was more deserving).

Social media allow us to have a type of conversation with our readers that is enlightening in showcasing the wide range of our audience and their views.

