Eternal Sculptures: Cupid and Psyche

This week I would like to bring to your attention the third release for 2016 from Power Coin (www.PowerCoin.it), the Italian coin company that has partnered with Coin Invest Trust and B.H. Mayer to issue some very impressive and original world coins under the authority of the Pacific island nation of Palau.

This one is the first of a new series called “Eternal Sculptures,” that will showcase important works of sculpture, starting with the famous piece, Psyche Revived by Cupid’s Kiss, which was made in the latter years of the 18th century and is masterpiece of neoclassical art by Antonio Canova. It shows two lovers in a moment of great passion and emotion, and it resides in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Considered perhaps the greatest neoclassical artist ever, Canova (1757-1822) was an Italian sculptor who produced amazing marble sculptures. Although he viewed his art as above politics and greatly valued his independence, he eventually agreed to receive commissions from Napoleon Bonaparte, who admired his work, after pressure from the Vatican, though he had spurned similar offers from Czarina Catherine II.

New application of SmartMinting: “flip and see from both sides”

Made of two ounces of silver but with a diameter of 38.61 millimeters, this piece utilizes the extra thickness in combination with CIT’s SmartMinting technique to allow the coin to show the sculpture from both sides in high relief.

In addition, the statue on both sides has been treated with the marble paint that is also on the Guy Fawkes coin and also has the same black proof background as the other coin, which creates a more distinct contrast between the design devices and background than would be possible with a regular mirrored silver finish.

The result is a beautiful coin, the first ever to show this particular work of art, and the first to my knowledge to show a statue on a coin from more than one perspective. The date is inscribed in roman numerals, as it would be on the statue itself, and other inscriptions are done in a way to minimize their intrusion on the design. Plus, the Palau shield is kept small, and there is an ornate inner border that complements the composition of the coin’s design.

Only 999 of these coins will be made, and they are expected to ship around late October. The piece can be ordered directly from Power Coin, or from The Coin Shoppe (www.TheCoinShoppe.ca) or First Coin Company (www.FirstCoinCompany.com), for 229 euros or the equivalent in other currencies.

Here is a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wThU5Xa-8Zo