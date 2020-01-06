BLOG
Eternal Sculptures: Cupid and Psyche
This week I would like to bring to your attention the third
release for 2016 from Power Coin (www.PowerCoin.it),
the Italian coin company that has partnered with Coin Invest Trust and B.H.
Mayer to issue some very impressive and original world coins under the
authority of the Pacific island nation of Palau.
This one is the first of a new series called “Eternal
Sculptures,” that will showcase important works of sculpture, starting with the
famous piece, Psyche Revived by Cupid’s Kiss, which was made in the latter
years of the 18th century and is masterpiece of neoclassical art by
Antonio Canova. It shows two lovers in a
moment of great passion and emotion, and it resides in the Louvre Museum in
Paris.
Considered perhaps the greatest neoclassical artist ever, Canova
(1757-1822) was an Italian sculptor who produced amazing marble
sculptures. Although he viewed his art
as above politics and greatly valued his independence, he eventually agreed to
receive commissions from Napoleon Bonaparte, who admired his work, after
pressure from the Vatican, though he had spurned similar offers from Czarina
Catherine II.
New application of SmartMinting: “flip and see from both
sides”
Made of two ounces of silver but with a diameter of 38.61
millimeters, this piece utilizes the extra thickness in combination with CIT’s
SmartMinting technique to allow the coin to show the sculpture from both sides
in high relief.
In addition, the statue on both sides has been treated with
the marble paint that is also on the Guy Fawkes coin and also has the same black
proof background as the other coin, which creates a more distinct contrast
between the design devices and background than would be possible with a regular
mirrored silver finish.
The result is a beautiful coin, the first ever to show this
particular work of art, and the first to my knowledge to show a statue on a
coin from more than one perspective. The
date is inscribed in roman numerals, as it would be on the statue itself, and
other inscriptions are done in a way to minimize their intrusion on the
design. Plus, the Palau shield is kept
small, and there is an ornate inner border that complements the composition of
the coin’s design.
Only 999 of these coins will be made, and they are expected
to ship around late October. The piece
can be ordered directly from Power Coin, or from The Coin Shoppe (www.TheCoinShoppe.ca) or First Coin
Company (www.FirstCoinCompany.com),
for 229 euros or the equivalent in other currencies.
Here is a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wThU5Xa-8Zo