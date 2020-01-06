BLOG
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
Don’t Miss the Boat on Collecting Mexican Silver Dollars by Date
The dollar symbol ($) may have been derived from the scroll on the pillar, on the reverse of the "pillar dollar" variety of pieces of eight, like the one pictured made at the Mexico City Mint in 1746. Americans were very familiar with such coins, which were accepted as legal tender in the United States until 1837.
Mexico issued 8 Reales (“Pieces of Eight”) silver dollar size coins through1897, and then silver Pesos through 1905—but did not again produce “Silver Dollars” until they issues 1 oz. pure silver “Libertads” in 1982. They have issued these large, beautiful silver coins every year since—and Libertads have become one of the world’s most popular silver bullion coins.
When bullion buyers acquire Libertad coins they don’t care what date they are—they only care that each coin contains exactly 1 troy oz. of pure silver as guaranteed by Casa de Moneda de México, the oldest mint in the Americas—established by the Spanish in 1535.
But some sophisticated collectors are attempting to assemble complete collections, including every year. They are finding this difficult because virtually no dealers offer Libertads by date! But Modern Coin Wholesale does! Here’s a chance to get in on the ground floor of a new collecting area that can explode as did the annual silver Panda issues—whereby bullion coins achieve numismatic premiums.
There are already stars in the Libertad series, like the 1998 issue, that sells for over $200, or the 2006 Libertad that’s bringing over $100. It’s just the beginning for this series—so don’t miss the proverbial “boat.” View all the Libertads by clicking here.
