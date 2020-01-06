Counting down to the end of 2015 and pondering the top 10 stories

? Every year about this time, the Coin World editorial staff begins thinking about the most important stories we’ve covered since the first of the year, narrowing the list to 10 after several rounds of voting. We then recap the year within our pages and at our website. While we haven’t finalized our plans as yet, you’ll see our list of the top stories for 2015 in about a month.





We also want to know your top stories of the year. Will your list include the release of the 2015 Coin and Chronicles sets by the U.S. Mint? (While the editorial staff hasn’t voted yet, I can confidently say that one will make our list.) How about the impending record sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins?





If paper money is your focus, we’ve covered a lot of news in that area as well. Will your list include confirmation that a woman’s portrait will be placed on the $10 Federal Reserve note in 2020? How about the surfacing of a number of previously unknown national bank notes?





For world coins, a lot has happened during the year, including a new portrait for Queen Elizabeth II on the coinage.



