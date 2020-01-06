BLOG
Consignor hype and online auctions
The
only discoveries in this Proxibid auction, where this and other damaged coins
appeared last month, were the incredibly exaggerated values written on stickers
placed on self-slabs.
Proxibid
does not allow sellers to list values in descriptions or titles of lots unless
they are encapsulated by PCGS, NGC, ICG and ANACS. But photos often contain
consignor values, such as that found on this coin.
You
can find the same phenomenon on eBay, HiBid and other auction portals.
If
you are an experienced coin enthusiast, you may find these embellishments
humorous, but novice buyers (or family and friends purchasing items as gifts
for hobbyists) often overpay, thinking they scored a bargain, only to be told
the truth sooner or later.
Coin
dealers go through these sad disclosures regularly and then are accused of
trying to “steal” these sorry coins from duped owners.
The
net result is that those who eventually realize that they overpaid for damaged
coins inevitably lose interest in collecting.
Click here to see what an authentic
1896-O Morgan looks like. Compare to the damaged coin in the above photo.
A Mint
State 64 1896-O Morgan dollar truly is worth about $42,000. PCGS has holdered
only 29 of them, with another graded MS-65 and two as MS-66. It is very common
in low grades but a condition rarity in any Mint State grade.