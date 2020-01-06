BLOG
Consider Having Your Better Modern World Coins Graded
Once a year
I submit a group of coins to be graded by one of the two leading coin grading
services, NGC and PCGS. In the recent
past I have usually submitted modern U.S. coins and have avoided sending
classic U.S. coins because like many people when I did so some of my coins
came back with “details grading” due to unoriginal surfaces.
But this
year I decided to try a different approach and sent in a nice group of modern
world coins instead. I typically buy
such coins in their original government packaging because they are cheaper that
way, and this type of coin usually comes in an impressive display box. Once in a while I will purchase an already
graded coin if the price is right.
I was
curious to see what kind of results I would get sending in some of my favorite
modern world issues, especially since several of them sell for a substantial
premium in the top grade of 70. Plus
they looked to be virtually flawless to me, though like many collectors I have often
trouble seeing the difference between a 69 and a 70.
I ended up
getting 70s on three of my five submissions, which was a very good result since
I added several hundred dollars of value to the coins by going through this
process. It probably would have been
more difficult to do this with recent U.S. coins.
It is worth
considering that while the market for graded modern U.S. coins is becoming
rather saturated, especially for American Silver Eagles, not nearly as many
modern world coins get graded. And the
premiums buyers pay for 70s of such coins can be quite steep indeed.
In fact, for
one of my new 70s I own one of only two such coins that have received the top
grade by that company so far. Of course
this is probably because not many such coins have been submitted, but the fact
remains that this adds something to the coin’s appeal and marketability.
If you want
to know more, check out my forthcoming article in the magazine this fall on the
market for graded modern world coins.