Coin World improved website navigation and content in 2015

?During 2015, Coin World and its corporate business, Amos Media, focused a great deal of attention on our website at www.coinworld.com.

When Coin World was founded in March 1960, computers were still in their infancy and played no role in newspaper publications. Writers wrote their stories on manual typewriters, editors edited them by hand on paper, and typesetters composed the stories using hot lead compositors. Once an issue was printed, it then went into the mail for delivery, and depending on how far the subscriber lived from our headquarters in Sidney, Ohio, the latest issue was received within a few days to a week or more. And that delivery schedule was fine; the world, including the coin community, moved at a slower pace in those days.

That has changed, and readers now expect to get their news within minutes, not days

Our website allows us to do that and more, and over the years, the editors, the IT staff, and outside developers have worked at making our website better and easier to use, filled with useful, up to date information

Tom Klausing, Amos Media’s director of digital media, highlighted for me some of the recent improvements to our website:

For one, we improved design and navigation for both desktop and mobile devices (the growth in use of tablets and smartphones makes this function vital; now you can get all of the latest news virtually anywhere on your phone).

We made navigation better by condensing our former “News/Headlines/Insights” all into one “News” section. This section is then broken down by topic: U.S./World/Paper/Precious Metals. Topics are clickable and will intuitively show news from that topic. Our editors will continue to write the same way they did. The big difference is that content is now presented differently, in this improved manner

New or improved features at the website include related, recommended and trending news. On the CoinWorld.com homepage, we’ll continue to have news all over the page, and on articles you will find a “Recent News” section to the top right of each page. Also on each article page, after the end of the article, we add three related articles, chosen by editors.

Another change is the addition of “Blog” (formerly “Voices”) prominently to the navigation.

We hope that you find the new navigation is much more intuitive.

From an editor’s perspective, our website grants us the ability to post breaking news within minutes of our receiving it, thus fulfilling readers’ desires to get important news quickly. It also affords us opportunities to post news that occurs after we have closed out a print edition but before it has mailed or been released in its digital edition form (that happens pretty often; the United States Mint often releases information on Friday afternoon, after we have closed that week’s issue).

Let us know what you think about our website, and what other improvements you would find useful in the future.