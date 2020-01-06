BLOG
Change Coming for Pobjoy Mint and Isle of Man Coins
Pobjoy Mint Ltd. (www.pobjoy.com),
a private mint in the UK, issues both numerous commemorative coins and some
circulating ones for various countries. It also sells directly to collectors
through its web site.
For the past 40 years it has been the official minter for
the Isle of Man, a self-governing island located in the sea between England and
Ireland. It is a British Crown
dependency and is well-known in the numismatic world for the many collector
coins it issues, such as the various cat-themed coins, which were discussed in
the July cover story by Bill Gibbs.
Pobjoy issues many unusual coins such as one that is in the
shape of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Taya Pobjoy, managing director of the mint, issued the
following announcement this week: "Pobjoy Mint Ltd would like to announce
that as from March 2017 they will no longer represent the Isle of Man as the
official minter of Isle of Man legal tender products.
Recently, the Isle of Man has announced a reduction in the
number of themes that can be produced in any year.
This will mean that many Isle of Man coins will no longer be
made and we urge our customers to order existing Isle of Man products while
stock last.
We will continue to produce high-quality coins from our six
other issuing authorities and look forward to showing our customers the new and
exciting products we have for the balance of 2016 and into 2017.
Pobjoy Mint Ltd has had a long and fruitful relationship
with the Isle of Man that has lasted for over 40 years; we wish them well for
the future."
One implication of this news is that the popular Angel
bullion coin, which has been issued since 1984 in silver and gold, may no
longer be issued, depending on what happens after a different mint starts
making Isle of Man coins. And the
reverse proof Angel with a mintage of 100,000 coins that was issued this year
will definitely no longer be issued since Pobjoy confirmed that.
The design of this coin features the angel Saint Michael,
and the current design is the third one used since the series began.
For 2016 a proof version of the same coin was issued in a
special two-coin set with the reverse proof and a mintage of just 500 coins.
The proof is only available in the set, which retails for about $150. The single reverse proof coin can be
purchased for a little under $30.
If you collect Isle of Man coins, you may want to obtain
those pieces you need in the near future.
SM Coins, an eBay coin dealer that specializes in modern world issues,
has an extensive selection of these coins: http://www.ebay.com/sch/m.html?_odkw=&_osacat=0&_ssn=son-montuno&_nkw=isle+man
Update on 2016 Britannia proof coins: The 5 oz. silver coin
has sold out, and the 1 oz. silver coin and 6-coin silver set are close to sold
out as well. In addition, the first-ever
reverse proof version has been released by APMEX (www.apmex.com)
in a 2-coin set with the regular proof. Only 500 sets were issued, and the
reverse proof is only available in the set.
The set was announced yesterday, July 21, and is selling quickly. It was produced exclusively for APMEX by the
Royal Mint.
Image of Angel set is courtesy of SM Coins.