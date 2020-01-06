BLOG
Ancient Egypt Subject of New Imperial Art Coin
Last year
the Mint of Poland launched an extraordinary series of coins with one release
per year on the art and architecture of the world’s great ancient civilizations
and empires. The series, minted under
the legal authority of the island nation of Niue, is called Imperial Art.
Each coin is
struck in high relief and is made of 2 ounces of .999 silver with an antique
finish and features a natural stone inlay of a different color. The coins have a mintage of just 500 pieces
and are individually-numbered on the edge of the coin, and they come in a
luxurious wooden box.
The first
coin in the series, the Mesopotamia coin, depicted the famous Hanging Gardens
of Babylon in present-day Iraq, and green-colored agate inlay was used to
represent the rich vegetation of that area at the time of the Babylonian,
Assyrian, and related empires.
In October
the second coin in the series will be released, this time depicting ancient
Egypt in all its glory with iconic symbols like the pyramids, the sphinx, and
ancient Egyptian temples shown in exquisite detail. The Egypt coin uses a citrine stone inlay to
symbolize the sand and desert. Citrine
is a naturally-occurring yellow-golden type of quartz.
Ancient
Egypt was one of the main cradles of civilization and was located along the
lower reaches of the Nile River in what is now modern Egypt. It left a remarkable legacy of art, culture,
and ancient monuments that continue to fascinate people to this day. It was also an early leader in a wide range
of fields from agriculture and irrigation to mathematics, science, medicine,
literature, shipbuilding, and many others.
The
Mesopotamia coin was an impressive achievement in numismatic art that showcased
the incredibly talented medallic artists at the Mint of Poland, the mint’s
cutting edge technologies, and its almost 250 years of coin production
experience.
Now the Egypt
coin takes numismatic art to another level by creating another gorgeous coin
that shows extremely small details like the hieroglyphics on ancient Egyptian
temples. The high relief striking really
brings all these design elements to life.
And the
large, 50 millimeter diameter provides a substantial palette to depict all the
intricate artistic details that adorn both the obverse and the reverse. Unlike British, Canadian, Australian, and
other Commonwealth country coins that “lose” an entire side to the effigy of
Queen Elizabeth II, as collectors often lament, Niue uses a smaller and older
effigy, that of Raphael Maklouf, which frees up a lot of space for the artwork.
First Coin
Keep in mind
that the Mesopotamia coin sold out of its 500 mintage in record time, and I
would not be surprised if the same happens with the Egypt release, especially
since it probably has even wider appeal.
