American Liberty Silver Medal Coming in 2016
On December
19 the U.S. Mint published on its web site a product schedule for 2016, much to
the delight of collectors. Release dates
are of course subject to change, but buyers can now begin planning many of
their purchases and saving up for the more expensive items.
The new schedule
front-loads many products since many of them will be issued earlier in the year
than usual. This is especially true of
the final three First Spouse $10 gold coins, the final issues of that series.
In addition,
as usual, many of the most interesting products have no projected release date
and are list at the end as “TBD”- to be determined.
Within this
last category are two versions, one struck at West Point and the other at San
Francisco, of the 2016 American Liberty
high relief silver medal.
This is the
silver medal that bears the same design as the 2015 American Liberty high
relief $100 gold coin, which is close to achieving a sell-out of its entire
maximum mintage of 50,000 coins due to strong sales when it was released and
later in the year.
The silver
medal was originally going to be issued in 2015 and possibly sold as a pair
with the gold coin and individually. The
reverse bears the superb flying eagle design that was proposed by the Citizens
Coinage Advisory Committee as a new reverse for the Silver Eagle.
Details
about the 2016 silver medal at this point are not available, including what
finish they will have (proof or business strike), whether they will have a
maximum mintage or be issued to demand, and when they will be issued.
Gary Marks,
the former chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, told me that
back in June the U.S. Mint’s staff showed him a business strike, i.e.
uncirculated, version of the medal. He said
that he and other members of the Committee “urged them that a proof finish
would capture more collector interest and sell more. They ended up delaying the medal to 2016 with
the idea to retool to produce the medal in proof,” although the Mint has not
publicly stated what finish the medal will have.
Marks also
said that he “and other Committee members also urged Mint officials to consider
selling the medal in a paired set with a proof “S” mint marked Silver Eagle
that could only be obtained in the set.
They could market it as a “Double Eagle” or “Double Liberty” set.
I like these
suggestions, but if the Mint does pair it with a 2016 “S” proof eagle, it is
important that the proof coin not also be sold in another product given what
happened in 2012 when it released an S-proof eagle in two different sets, which
angered collectors.
It is also important
that the Mint produces a medal that will appeal to coin collectors, who in many
cases do not purchase medals, though the popularity of the presidential medals
in the Coin and Chronicles set shows they will buy medals under the right
circumstances.
The plan to
issue two medals with different mint marks may not go over well with buyers given
the poor sales of the 9/11 medal issued in 2011 that also carried two different
mint marks. Collectors felt it was
confusing to have mintmarks on a medal and never understood the reason for
issuing two versions.
What do you
think about the 2016 silver medal? How
do you think it should be sold?