After the election: Expect the Trump campaign to issue official inaugural medals

With less than three months remaining in his second term as the nation’s chief executive, President Obama’s selection of designs for his two presidential medals to be struck by the U.S. Mint have yet to be announced.

And now with Donald Trump elected Nov. 8 as the 45th president of the United States, the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff can look ahead to executing designs for Trump’s bronze presidential medal.

Collectors will not only have the opportunity to look ahead to the Obama and Trump presidential medals to be struck by the U.S. Mint, but also the official presidential inaugural medal for Trump to be produced by a private mint.

It is believed the selections for the Obama presidential medals have been made, but just not announced. The hold-up, apparently, is at the White House.

There were few designs received from the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff from which the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts could make recommendations — two proposed obverse designs and one reverse for the first term; and one obverse and two reverse designs proposed for the second-term medal.

The two coin and medal advisory panels reviewed the designs and made their recommendations in June. Both panels recommended the same designs.

Private mints have already likely readied proposed designs or prototype medals for submission to the Trump presidential inaugural committee’s team charged with overseeing the medal design selections and execution. The medals are often among the most sought after presidential memorabilia from an incoming president’s inauguration.

The inaugural medal committee has not likely been established yet, though.