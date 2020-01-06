BLOG
After the election: Expect the Trump campaign to issue official inaugural medals
With less than three months remaining in his second term as
the nation’s chief executive, President Obama’s selection of designs for his
two presidential medals to be struck by the U.S. Mint have yet to be announced.
And now with Donald Trump elected Nov. 8 as the 45th
president of the United States, the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff can look ahead
to executing designs for Trump’s bronze presidential medal.
What the election of President-elect Trump means for
collectors: Donald Trump’s election as the 45th president of the United States
opens the door to a number of numismatic collectibles for hobbyists to pursue.
Collectors will not only have the opportunity to look ahead
to the Obama and Trump presidential medals to be struck by the U.S. Mint, but
also the official presidential inaugural medal for Trump to be produced by a
private mint.
It is believed the selections for the Obama presidential
medals have been made, but just not announced. The hold-up, apparently, is at
the White House.
There were few designs received from the U.S. Mint’s
engraving staff from which the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and
Commission of Fine Arts could make recommendations — two proposed obverse
designs and one reverse for the first term; and one obverse and two reverse
designs proposed for the second-term medal.
The two coin and medal advisory panels reviewed the designs
and made their recommendations in June. Both panels recommended the same
designs.
Private mints have already likely readied proposed designs
or prototype medals for submission to the Trump presidential inaugural
committee’s team charged with overseeing the medal design selections and
execution. The medals are often among the most sought after presidential
memorabilia from an incoming president’s inauguration.
The inaugural medal committee has not likely been
established yet, though.