A tricky situation: buying gifts for your favorite numismatist

The holidays mean many things. Tradition, family, faith, being thankful and spreading cheer. A big part of the holiday season involves giving and getting gifts.

Few things give me as much pleasure as selecting the perfect gift for someone, but to those in my life who know me as “Steve the Numismatist,” finding a coin-related gift has proven a definite challenge.

I’ve received chocolate coins, a variety of banks, and basic books that are already in my library but were the only coin books at Barnes & Noble. One friend even purchased me a Whitman Lincoln cent folder, which ended up being a fun project that took me back to my childhood days filling out those blue boards.

In this issue we look at some of the different types of holiday gifts available to those with collectors on their lists. From bullion coins of the United States and around the world, paper money items and even (for the especially well-off) custom safes that would bring to mind an image closer to James Bond than a numismatist, there are plenty of options.

The U.S. Mint makes it easy, publishing a holiday gift guide with categories including “Stocking Stuffers” and “Gifts Under $25” (both of which include the fun National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors Set with a 2014 Baseball half dollar).

There are always gifts that go on during the year, such as a membership to the American Numismatic Association, American Numismatic Society, or any one of a number of specialty organizations.

Of course, numismatic publications — including Coin World — are generally always welcome gifts (but because you’re reading this, I trust you already know this).

As a young numismatist I treasured the coin-related gifts my parents gave me. The holidays are a perfect time for introducing someone new to our hobby. After all, it’s better to give than to receive.

