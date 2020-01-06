BLOG
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
A New Dress for Ms.Liberty
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the West Point Mint, Ms Liberty has been given a new dress! In 2013, the West Point Mint produced special two coin (each bearing the “W” mintmark) Silver Eagle sets, each including the first ever “Enhanced Finish” Silver Eagle and one “Reverse” Proof Silver Eagle. On the obverse, the enhanced finish Silver Eagle features the stripes on Lady Liberty's dress, the red and blue parts of the American Flag, and the mountains in front of the sun with a brilliant mirrored finish, while the rest of the obverse devices have the heavy frosted finish. On the reverse--oak branch, arrows, and ribbon all have a brilliant mirrored finish, while the remaining devices have a heavily frosted finish. The fields (background) on both sides feature a new lightly frosted finish. Both coins are exquisite quality. While millions of the regular proof Silver Eagles will be produced in 2013, only 281,000 of the special Enhanced Finish and Reverse Proof 2013 Silver Eagles have been made, meaning they are each about 10 times rarer than the regular proofs.
Modern Coin Wholesale offers collectors the scarce and beautiful 75th anniversary of the West Point Mint Enhanced Finish/Reverse Proof Sets in numerous versions, ranging from original government packaging to perfect “70” quality as certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) or Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Click here to see an amazing selection of this instant numismatic classic.
