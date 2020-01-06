A memorable gift for any occasion-for the price of an inexpensive meal

ModernCoinWholesale.com Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012. View one of our blogs: Select ModernCoinWholesale.com Five Facts The Art of Collecting Coinformation – Insight for All Collectors Bill’s Corner Paper, Ink and Steel Starck Contrasts Mint State Money Bytes Numismatic Ramblings Metalmatics Modern Numismatics Old World, New Ideas Online Coin Auctions

