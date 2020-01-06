BLOG
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
A memorable gift for any occasion-for the price of an inexpensive meal
A United States Proof Set is the perfect gift for a new-born, birthday, graduation, etc. It’s patriotic (featuring U.S. Presidents), and usually surprisingly inexpensive. For an important event this year, you can give a 2013-S 14-Coin Clad Proof Set, that’s literally a history book in metal—containing a Lincoln Cent, Jefferson Nickel, Roosevelt Dime, Sacajawea Dollar, 5 America the Beautiful Quarters, and 4 Presidential Dollars. All 14 glittering proof coins come in the original government holders—all for under $37. Or say it is someone’s 25th birthday. You can give him or her a 1988-S 5-Coin Proof Set in the original government holder—priced at under $14! Anyone will be delighted with such a gift—treasuring it forever and thinking of you whenever they look at the set.