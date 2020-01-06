BLOG
A crippled buffalo
As
usual, Mint workers tried to fix the reverse die by grinding away the clash
marks. However, this time they got carried away, removing not only the
offending clash marks but most of the creature’s foremost leg.
When
the die was placed back in service, only the animal’s hoof remained. The
buffalo on coins struck from it hobbled along on only three legs.
Collectors
immediately seized upon the coin, which apparently was released mostly in
Montana.
Collector
Aubrey Bebee, who later gave much of his collection to the American Numismatic
Association, reported in a 1943 article in Numismatic
Scrapbook. “While touring the West for several months in 1939, we stopped
at Bozeman, Montana, for several days, where Mrs. Bebee and I had the great
pleasure of meeting Harold C. White, who informed us of the existence of this
freak. I bought several of these nickels from Mr. White, as I doubted that I
would be able to find any as late as 1939. However, the next day I went to the
banks there and from four $50.00 bags found about 30 specimens.”
Collectors
sucked up the coins. Most grade Extra Fine or better. David W. Lange, author of
The Complete Guide to Buffalo Nickels,
says, “Low grade specimens are somewhat scarce.”
In
About Uncirculated condition, a standard 1937-D 5-cent piece fetches about $10.
Grind off a leg and the value jumps to $1,000.
With
Indian Head 5-cent pieces, less is more.
