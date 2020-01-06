?Wrapping up the ANA Show: Days 5 and 6

The ANA show is always a blur of excitement; people to meet, coins to see. Although, by the end of the week, I honestly don’t want to see a coin for a few days. Thankfully, that wears off quickly and as I write this on Monday, August 11, we’re busy preparing our September Coin World monthly edition.

Of course, the key story of the ANA show was the gold Kennedy half dollar and it has raised an interesting dialogue in our hobby, specifically on the respective and connected roles of dealers, the American Numismatic Association, the U.S. Mint and grading services in managing launches of new Mint products in a way that benefits the hobby.

Ultimately, it’s up for debate whether the launch of the gold Kennedy half dollar was a boon for the ANA show. From some perspectives, it energized the market, while others think that it sucked all of the air out of the show.

Thursday, August 7, was more subdued as the Mint canceled its gold Kennedy half dollar coin sales. That evening, Coin World was honored to receive multiple honors from the Numismatic Literary Guild, including best magazine. Our own Jeff Starck entertained the attendees at the organization’s “bash” with several original songs!

On Friday, August 8, at the ANA banquet, the organization’s lifetime achievement recipient Gene Hessler had what was perhaps the line of the night. The lifelong musician said, “A gentleman is a man who knows how to play the accordion … but doesn’t.” I don’t recall the context, but it was a fantastic bit of levity in a night of speeches, including one that went beyond the 10-minute mark.

Saturday, August 9, started bright and early with the ANA Board’s open session meeting where past President John Wilson can always be counted on to provide a comprehensive resolution thanking the many entities that make a major show like the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money possible. The public attendance on Saturday didn’t seem to reach the level of previous years, although more dealers maintained a meaningful presence at their tables on the final day of the show.

Ultimately, the best part of the ANA show is getting to meet our readers and hearing what they like, and occasionally don’t like, about our publications. Now this week will be spent sorting out from hundreds of conversations the stories that will appear in the pages of Coin World and online at our website.

Thank you for joining me this week, and perhaps I’ll see you at next year’s ANA show in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 11 to 15, 2015.

Steve

sroach@coinworld.com

