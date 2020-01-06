BLOG
?The Speed of Light: Second Code of Future Coin Launched
There is a new world coin release in one of the most interesting
coin series, one that is different from anything you have ever seen.
The Mint of Poland has announced the launch of the second
coin in its popular series, Code of the Future, which began in July with the
release of the first coin, which was about artificial intelligence. That coin was one the most successful of 2016,
selling out quickly and continuing to hold its value. Its appeal is due to the unusual design and a
theme that resonates with many people because of the increasing role of
artificial intelligence in our society.
The artificial intelligence coin is already well known in
modern numismatic circles and will become increasingly hard to find in the
future.
Now comes the second coin, The Speed of Light, which like
its predecessor is a 2016-dated, $2 legal tender Niue coin made of two ounces
of .999 silver. The coin is struck in impressive
high relief with intricate details, has an antique silver finish, and a large,
50-millimeter diameter. In addition, the
serial number of each coin appears on the coin’s edge.
And perhaps best of all the design is highlighted with
fluorescent UV (ultra violet) coloring, which enables it to glow in the dark
after placing near a light source briefly and then looking at it in a dark
environment.
The mintage is just 500 coins, a miniscule amount
considering the expected high global demand for this piece. The coin is housed in an attractive wooden box
with a colorful shipper and has its own certificate of authenticity.
The stunning and highly original design of the coin on the
reverse shows the speed of light in movement (particles of light) with colored
turning lines like electromagnetic waves and wires. The reverse also shows the
numbers of the speed of light, which is 299792458 meters per second, and the
flying name of the coin "Speed of Light".
The obverse of the coin has a reduced-sized effigy of Queen
Elizabeth by Ian Rank-Broadley and a very futuristic design with flying lines,
particles of light, and electromagnetic waves without color.
The speed of light
The speed of light is a key concept of modern physics. According to Wikipedia: “The speed of light
in vacuum, commonly denoted c, is a universal physical constant important in
many areas of physics. Its exact value is 299792458 meters per second
(approximately 3.00×108 m/s, approximately 186,282 mi/s); it is exact since the
length of the meter is defined from this constant and the international
standard for time. According to special
relativity, c is the maximum speed at which all matter and hence information in
the universe can travel. It is the speed at which all massless particles and
changes of the associated fields (including electromagnetic radiation such as
light, and gravitational waves) travel in vacuum. Such particles and waves
travel at c regardless of the motion of the source or the inertial reference
frame of the observer. In the theory of relativity, c interrelates space and
time, and also appears in the famous equation of mass–energy equivalence E =
mc2.
The speed at which light propagates through transparent
materials, such as glass or air, is less than c; similarly, the speed of radio
waves in wire cables is slower than c. The ratio between c and the speed v at
which light travels in a material is called the refractive index n of the
material (n = c / v). For example, for visible light the refractive index of
glass is typically around 1.5, meaning that light in glass travels at c / 1.5 ˜
200,000 kilometers (120,000 mi) /s; the refractive index of air for visible
light is about 1.0003, so the speed of light in air is about 299,700 kilometers
(186,200 mi) /s (about 90 kilometers (56 mi) /s slower than c).”
Like the AI coin, the Speed of Light is sure to become a hit
with collectors and with those who have a strong interest in science,
technology, and futurology. Future coins
in the series with deal with topics such as virtual reality and robotics.