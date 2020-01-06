Silver Rounds and Bars

Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

Silver purity can be confusing. First let’s talk about the weight. If you use a postage scale and get the weight in ounces, these are avoirdupois ounces—and silver or gold is never specified in avoirdupois ounces … they are specified in troy ounces. What’s the difference? An avoirdupois ounce is 28.35 grams (usually abbreviated as gm.), but a troy ounce (usually abbreviated as oz.) is 31.10 gm. So if a coin or bar weighs 1 oz. on a postal scale it actually is only a little more than 9/10th of a troy oz. So always make sure that you are buying silver based on a troy oz.—because that is how the “spot price” of silver is specified.

Speaking of the “spot price,” that is the current price quoted on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) through its Commodity Exchange (COMEX). You can find the spot price of silver at the top of every page onhttp://www.moderncoinwholesale.com as well as many other web sites dealing with precious metals.

You can’t buy physical silver anywhere at the spot price, since it costs money to convert silver into coins, bars, etc. and the producer and seller must make a profit. But premiums are rather small when buying bullion coins, bars, etc. as compared to buying rare coins, jewelry, or just about anything else made from silver.

One of the most fun ways of building a silver portfolio is by acquiring silver rounds or bars. Modern Coin Wholesale stocks a very large inventory of these—all MADE IN THE USA. Ronnie D. recently visited the manufacturer of these silver rounds and bars, where he personally took this dramatic picture in foundry’s “clean room”. When asked why he didn’t get closer, Ron indicated that it was way too hot (notice the how the worker is wearing special protective clothing). Every silver round and bar that Modern Coin.Wholesale sells has a 99.9% silver purity and weight guaranteed both by us and the manufacturer.

Here are some ways you might consider collecting silver rounds and bars: coin look-alikes, animals, trains, sports, etc. And they make great gifts for holidays (Christmas, Easter, Mother’s and Father’s Day, etc.), special events (birth, anniversary, wedding, retirement), men and women serving or have served in the military, etc. You can see over 100 different designs by clicking here.