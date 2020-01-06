New Release

BLOG
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
Tiny Mintage of Gorgeous Coin Featuring America’s National Symbol Available on First-Come-First-Served Basis
The 2013 Canada Silver Bald Eagle 1oz Proof Twenty Dollar Legal Tender coin is stunning! The superb design by Canadian artist Claudio D’Angelo features a powerful profile portrait of a bald eagle’s head, its gaze powerful below its snowy brow. Its white feathers are engraved in intricate dimensional detail, and sharply curved beak is open to highlight its pointed curve. The Bald Eagle is native to both Canada and the United States—where it is the national bird and national animal. The Bald Eagle appears on the United States Great Seal and on many of America’s coins. This should add greatly to the desirability of American coin collectors to include this new coin in their collections.
One wonders why the United States Treasury can’t issue such an attractive coin!
But only a minuscule 7,500 of these coins are being made. Obviously everyone who wants one will not be able to get it—and we expect our limited supply to disappear quickly. Don’t wait too long and miss out.
Each glittering gem proof 1 oz. .999 fine silver coin is encapsulated in a Royal Canadian Mint branded maroon clamshell case lined with flock. It is also protected by a custom beauty box featuring a full-color image of the coin’s reverse design, and comes with an official Certificate of Authenticity. We feel it is a bargain at our price of $99.95.
