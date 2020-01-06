Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

The Great Wall of China (????)dates back to the 7th century BC, plus later additions. The majority of the existing wall was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644). It is said that the Great Wall is the only man-made object visible from space. And now, for the first time, the Great Wall of China appears on labels for selected coins of China certified by the Professional Coin Grading Service. The web site www.ModernCoinWholesale.com is one of the first places that offers collectors recently issued coins from China in sealed, certified PCGS holders that feature the Great Wall of China labels. The 2013 Year of the Snake (?)pure silver coins available in Great Wall of China labeled holders include 1 oz. fan shape, 1 oz., and 1 oz. colorized--available in premium grades of PR69 DCAM and PR70 DCAM; as well as the popular 1 oz. pure gold Panda (??)—graded MS69 and MS70. It is anticipated that additional commemorative coins issued by China will be available from www.ModernCoinWholesale.com in the near future.