BLOG
ModernCoinWholesale.com
View one of our blogs:
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
“Five and Ten” Still Means Good Value
Not too long ago we had “Five and Ten Stores” in almost every city. This was a way that Americans got good value for their money. Today Five and Ten Ounce Silver bars (100 oz. too) offer collectors good value for their money. Investors often act like lemmings—everyone going along with the mob. And so when silver or gold is “hot”—reaching new highs—everyone rushes in to buy—and when the precious metals are “cold”—everyone sells or does nothing. This happens time after time. But why not do the smart thing—and go against the tide—and buy silver when it is low—like right now. Silver is now about half of the high reached just 3 years ago. What else that you buy is half the cost of 3 years ago—just about nothing. Was it smart to buy silver 3 years ago—no! Is it smarter to buy silver now—yes! Buying silver in 5, 10 and 100 oz. bars will cost you less than buying silver dollars, silver rounds, etc. So please look at Modern Coin Wholesale’s low prices and decide for yourself (and don’t let the mob decide for you) whether now is a good time to invest in silver—at our low premiums.