2016 Should be a Good Year for Coins
The overall
state of the coin market, which has been rather lackluster below the level of
high-end rare coins in the past couple years, is likely to be impacted by how
precious metals perform.
Metal prices
help shape the numismatic market in many ways, and a bullish metals market lifts
the coin market. For example, dealers
and collectors whose bullion holdings increase in value have more funds
available to purchase numismatic pieces.
I have no
idea what the price of gold or silver will be at the end of the year, but I
would not be surprised if we see a positive turnaround in 2016. Fundamentals are strong, and it is unusual
for an asset class to be down for several years in a row.
Bear in mind
as well that the strength of the dollar has masked the performance of gold in
the past couple years since in non-dollar currencies it has done much better,
especially in countries that have seen significant inflation and currency
depreciation.
I agree with
those who say the dollar may begin to decline at some point in 2016 for several
reasons, including, among others, the fact China’s currency, the renminbi, officially
becomes a global reserve currency at the end of the year, which means central
banks around the world will need to convert some of their dollars into that
currency.
In terms of
modern U.S. numismatics, 2016 should be a strong year with all the
anniversaries to be celebrated with U.S. Mint coins this year. From the centennial of the debut in 1916 of three
collector favorites (Walking Liberty half dollar, Standing Liberty quarter, and
Liberty Head dime) and of the National Park Service to the 30th
anniversary of the American Silver and Gold Eagle programs and the 10th
anniversary of the American Buffalo Gold coin, 2016 will be marked by a wide
range of coins that will excite collectors and include surprises.
I expect the
Mark Twain commemoratives to be a hit because of the solid designs and the
broad appeal of the subject matter, and within the America the Beautiful
quarter and 5-ounce silver coin series, the October Theodore Roosevelt National
Park coins will be very popular because so many collectors admire
Roosevelt. In fact, many believe he
should have appeared on the obverse of the coins rather than Washington.
The Reagan
coin and chronicles set will of course be a hit too, though collectors will not
be happy with the fact that no set is planned for the Nixon and Ford dollar
coins since collectors hate gaps.
The 2016
American Platinum Eagle proof coin is another I expect to attract a lot of
attention. The mintage will likely be
higher than that of the 2015 coin provided that sufficient planchets can be
secured, and those who were fortunate to obtain the 2015 coin will be pleased
to see their investment hold its value as a key coin.
Finally, the
American Liberty high relief silver medal should prove very popular too, and
when combined with strong sales of the gold version, may result in a rethink of
the Mint’s decision not to make this an ongoing series.