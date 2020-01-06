BLOG
2016 Libertad Mintages Announced
This is an annual event that Libertad collectors eagerly await since these coins have no predetermined mintages, nor are sales reported during the year.
The biggest development is that to meet rising demand around
the world, the Mexican mint has expanded its production capabilities and that has
resulted in higher mintages almost across the board.
In some cases, such as the silver proofs of all sizes, this
means the highest level ever, but consider that at 13,250 for the 1-ounce
silver proof coin, that is tiny company to the mintage of proof issues from
other mints.
The 1-ounce BU coin came in at 1,437,500, which is the
highest since 1992, but again a low mintage coin in global terms.
Gold proof mintages were raised to 2,100 (1,600 individual
coins and 500 in the boxed wooden sets), which is not the highest ever, but is
a lot higher than recent mintages for these coins.
To compare 2016 mintages to those of earlier years,
Wikipedia is a good source.
With this context in mind, the key question is how will the
market react to these figures? The
answer to that will of course only be revealed over time. While there are no key date or especially low
mintage coins this year (apart from the reverse proof at 1,500 as discussed
previously), I do not think retail values for these coins will go down in light
of this information.
And that is because the higher mintages reflect increased
demand for the coins, and world wide distribution of the coin has also
increased. So these great coins are not
likely to be any easier to find despite the higher mintages since they are
dispersed more widely than previous issues.
2016 Libertad mintages
Gold BU 4,100, 1,200, 1,000, and 2,900 (1 oz., ½ oz., ¼ oz,
1/10th oz. and 1/20th oz.)
And proofs of same size: 2100 each
Silver BU also in same five sizes: 1,437,500, 30,900,
17,700, 24,400, and 22,900 plus 11,400 for the
5 oz. and 17,600 for the 2 oz.
Silver proof in same sizes: 13,250, 9,550, 12,650, 12,500
plus 2,750 for the 5 oz. proof and 3,950
for the 2 oz.
No kilo mintages yet