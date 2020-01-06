2015-W American Platinum Eagle Should be a Winner

Louis Golino has been a collector of American and world coins since childhood and has written about coins since 2009. He writes about modern coins and other numismatic issues for Coin World. He is a founding member of the Modern Coin Forum.

On November 25 the U.S. Mint announced that it will begin selling this year’s American Platinum Eagle proof coin on December 3 at a price of $1,250.

The 2015 coin is the first in a two-year series on the theme of “Liberty Nurtures Freedom” and will come in a special custom-designed presentation case that can be used to display this coin and the 2016 issue.

The coin will have a household limit of one and a mintage limit of 4,000 coins, which is lower than the final sales level of any previous coin in the series. Until now the lowest was the 2014 coin at 4,596. That coin was listed as backordered for months until it was finally marked as sold out.

The 2015 coin features a modern interpretation of the Statue of Liberty looking to the future next to an American eagle that has landed on the earth.

In addition, due to the current shortage of planchets for platinum coins, the Mint also announced that it will not be issuing any platinum bullion coins for 2015 and that it hopes to resume production of those coins next year at its West Point facility as the planchets become available.

Collectors have been waiting for this news for months, and this is sure to be a welcome development for many of them.

It is true as some numismatists point out that platinum as a metal is not nearly as popular as gold and silver are, and that there are not as many people who collect platinum coins.

But the fact is that previous coins in the proof series have been strong performers due to their low mintages and patriotic designs that feature a new reverse on each coin. And try finding past issues, and you will see how difficult most are to locate.

Moreover, platinum spot prices are at a level most precious metal experts believe is a bargain at about $850. Since platinum is substantially rare than gold and is used in industrial applications, any time it is several hundred dollars below gold, it is considered to be a bargain.

But the spot price is essentially meaningless because prices for physical platinum, especially American Platinum Eagle 1-ounce $100 bullion coins, have been running several hundred dollars above spot prices.

Some will complain that at $1,250 the price of the 2015 platinum coin is $400 over spot, but a more meaningful comparison is with the bullion coins, which are selling at the same price as the proof coins will be sold at. For example, APMEX is currently asking $1245 by check and $1295 by credit card for the 2014 bullion issue.

I expect a quick pace of sale for the 2015 proof coin and would not be surprised if it sells out within a week.