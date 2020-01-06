BLOG
2013 Mexico Silver Libertad Coins Offer Precious Silver at Low Premiums
The obverse design features the Angel of Independence–modeled after the famous golden statue built to commemorate the centennial of the beginning of Mexico’s War of Independence. The reverse of the Libertad silver coin features the Mexican coat-of-arms–an eagle with a snake in its mouth, standing on a cactus. According to legend, Mexico City was established on the spot that an eagle, perched on a prickly pear cactus, was seen devouring a snake.
With silver down about 20% in the last 6 months and about 40% from the high level reached less than two years ago, it might be the right time to buy. Dr. Jeff Lewis, Editor of Silver Coin Investor writes “When the prevailing silver market manipulation by the relative few shorts is eventually overcome by the common sense of the much larger horde of private investors, the market for silver will revert back to the fundamental principles that have been driving the price of silver higher for years.”
Modern Coin Wholesale offers the 2013 Mexico Libertad at a very low premium over current melt—and these Libertads offer collectors and investors an easy way to accumulate precious silver at well below very recent price levels.