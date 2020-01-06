2012 Australia Crux Southern Sky

Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

The Royal Australian Mint is pushing the boundaries in coin innovation and design – celebrating astronomy and engineering with its newest innovation ? a curved coin.

Scarce, only 10,000 minted—and only a tiny fraction of those have been certified in this ultimate grade. The Professional Coin Grading Service has certified that this world coin grades PR70 DCAM, meaning that it is an absolutely perfect proof example with deep cameo contrast between frosty white devices and blazing mirrored fields. In addition, it has a stunningly beautiful dome shape. The “Crux Southern” constellation is perhaps better known as the “Southern Cross.” The Crux constellation spans the domed surface of the silver coin like a celestial sphere. The navigational markers bordering the design point out where the viewer would face when looking up at the sky to get the best view of the constellation. Form and function come together to virtually interact with collectors and astronomers alike.

The Crux Southern constellation is present on the flag of Australia, as well as the flags of Brazil, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Samoa. For centuries this constellation has served as a navigational beacon for sailors and is one of the easiest to identify in the night sky.

“An astronomical design was perfect for this coin and not only because of the dome shape, we also added color to truly capture the essence of the night sky and bring it to life,” said Mr. Ross MacDiarmid, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Australian Mint.

“The Royal Australian Mint has always been at the forefront of coin design and this latest coin release shows just how innovative and unique our products are,” said Mr. MacDiarmid, “We are always thinking of new ways to develop technologically, and this product was a real challenge in creating a visually appealing design on curved precious metal.”

“This is the first release dedicated to constellations visible in the Australian sky, and in this new age of space exploration, we look forward to bringing you more astronomically themed products in the years to come,” he further explained.