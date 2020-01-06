2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof Set History

Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.

Take a moment and learn a little bit more about Modern Coin Wholesale’s Special of the Week: 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof Set.

This beautiful set was made to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the San Francisco Mint. After the gold rush in 1849 Americans needed a way to convert all of the raw material into something transportable, and so the US government built the San Francisco mint to meet this demand. In 1854, the San Francisco Mint opened its doors. The United States Mint at San Francisco still plays an important role in our nation’s coinage. Although it does not currently produce circulating coins, it is the exclusive manufacturer of regular proof and silver proof coin sets that set the standard for numismatic excellence with their brilliant artistry, fine craftsmanship and enduring quality. The 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof Set is an exquisite collection that commemorates the essence and beauty of these cherished coins.

These coins were only available in limited quantities. If you go to the USmint.gov website they are all sold out. The United States Mint has a tradition of offering special limited-edition coin sets to coin collectors. The American Eagle Silver and Gold Programs, launched in 1986, are among the United States Mint’s most popular. This set- one American Eagle Silver Proof Coin and one American Eagle Silver Reverse Proof Coin minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco- is a testament to the fine, exacting craftsmanship that has been a United States Mint hallmark since 1792.

What is included with the set? One American Eagle Silver Proof Coin and one American Eagle Silver Reverse Proof Coin minted at the United States Mint at San Francisco plus all original government packaging and certificate of authenticity. A special feature of this elegant two-coin set is the coin featuring a “reverse proof” finish. Reversing the mirror-like background finish of a traditional proof coin and applying it to the design elements of the coin achieves a magnificent contrast. Modern Coin Wholesale has the lowest price available on the web right now for this 100% authentic mint product, and Shipping and Handling is Free! All coins are guaranteed by our CEO Ron Drzewucki who was an NGC expert coin Grader and Finalizer, so we have only the highest quality coins. Your satisfaction is guaranteed!