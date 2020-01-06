BLOG
1/20 of a dollar: The nickel that doesn’t officially exist
The book,
which was issued through the 1950s, ostensibly listed the prices the Texas coin
dealer would pay for rare coins, but mostly it was a way for Mehl to make money
by selling books. The $1 price in 1932, for example, is equal to almost $18
today.
Mehl never
had to pay off on his advertising because only five 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent
pieces were minted, and Mehl knew where they all were.
The coin
doesn’t official exist. Mint records show coinage of Liberty Head 5-cent pieces
ceased at Philadelphia on Dec. 12, 1912.
Mint Director George H. Roberts advised Philadelphia Mint Supt. John H.
Landis, “Do nothing about the 5 cent coinage for 1913 until the new (Indian Head)
designs are ready for use.” The first Indian Head 5-cent pieces were struck
Feb. 21, 1913.
Nonetheless
five 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent pieces were clandestinely produced, likely at the
request of mint storekeeper Samuel W. Brown. Brown kept quiet about his coins
until December 1919 when he placed an ad in The
Numismatist offering to pay $500 ($12,250 in today’s money) for one.
The next
year he showed up at the American Numismatic Association convention with one
and offered to pay $600 apiece for any more. He later apparently sold or
consigned his five coins to Philadelphia coin dealer August Wagner.
In 1924
Wagner placed an ad in The Numismatist
offering the five for sale. The price, not stated in the ad, was a reported
$2,000 ($28,000 in today’s money. The nation experienced terrible inflation
during World War I, causing the value of money to decrease by more than 50
percent).
Legendary
collector Col. E.H.R. Green ended up with them in the mid-1920s. After Green’s
death in 1936, the coins once again entered the numismatic marketplace and were
widely dispersed.
Today, the
rare coin sells for north of $3 million on the rare occasion that one is offered
at auction.
Next: Speculation gone mad