BLOG
ModernCoinWholesale.com
View one of our blogs:
Ron Drzewucki has been a professional numismatist since 1984 and a member of Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) since 1995. He has for years been a dealer "known as having a superb eye for coins" and "has the experience and discriminating eye to make those important distinctions between grades", according to the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation's newsletter. Ron ran a successful company dealing in certified rare coins and modern coins before joining Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) in January of 2005.. Grading rare, silver, and gold vintage coins are Ron's specialty. Ron was with NGC for 7 years, and was a shareholder for 6 years before selling his shares in May, 2012.
10 Commandment Coins
The Ten Commandments—in Pure Gold and Pure Silver—Starting at Under $30!
Moses and the Ten Commandments has been painted by Rembrandt and acted by Charlton Heston. These biblical laws relating to ethics and worship, have played a fundamental role in Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
We are very pleased to offer numismatic commemorations of the Ten Commandments—priced from under $30 for a pure silver bar to $1229.95 for a magnificent 10-piece set of gold commemoratives issued by Israel.
We save you money! The official issue price for the Israel Set of Ten Commandments is $1650—and their discount price for subscribers is $1517. Our price is almost 20% LESS THAN THEIR DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIBER PRICE! And you get the identical set: 10 commemoratives minted in Israel in proof quality, weighing 1.244 gm. the purest (.9999 fine gold). These commemoratives feature magnificent designs by one of Israel’s leading artists Ruben Nutels. Each commemorative comes in a protective capsule and the complete 10-piece set comes in handsomely packaged custom made wooden tablets, with an official certificate of authenticity. The mintage is limited to only 10,000 sets! The Ten Commandments gold collection is something very special that you and your family will treasure for a lifetime!
Here is how each of these glittering pure gold commemoratives is inscribed—in both English and Hebrew:
First Commandment
"I am the Lord thy G-d, Who have brought
thee out of the land of Egypt,
out of the house of bondage."
Second Commandment
" Thou shalt have no other gods beside Me.
Thou shalt not make for thyself
a graven image."
Third Commandment
"Thou shalt not take the name of the
Lord thy G-d in vain."
Fourth Commandment
" Remember the Sabbath Day,
to keep it holy."
Fifth Commandment
"Honor thy father and thy mother."
Sixth Commandment
"Thou shalt not murder."
Seventh Commandment
"Thou shalt not commit adultery."
Eighth Commandment
"Thou shalt not steal."
Ninth Commandment
"Thou shalt not bear false witness
against thy neighbor."
Tenth Commandment
" Thou shalt not covet thy
neighbor's house, thou shalt not
covet thy neighbor's wife. "
The .999 fine silver bars and gold-plated .999 fine silver bars we are pleased to offer are inscribed with all Ten Commandments in English—and are priced at low premiums above the melt value of the precious metal content. These make great keepsakes, as well as meaningful gifts for a birthday, graduation, confirmation, or coming of age ceremony (bar mitzvah or bat mitzvah).
Moses and the Ten Commandments has been painted by Rembrandt and acted by Charlton Heston. These biblical laws relating to ethics and worship, have played a fundamental role in Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
We are very pleased to offer numismatic commemorations of the Ten Commandments—priced from under $30 for a pure silver bar to $1229.95 for a magnificent 10-piece set of gold commemoratives issued by Israel.
We save you money! The official issue price for the Israel Set of Ten Commandments is $1650—and their discount price for subscribers is $1517. Our price is almost 20% LESS THAN THEIR DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIBER PRICE! And you get the identical set: 10 commemoratives minted in Israel in proof quality, weighing 1.244 gm. the purest (.9999 fine gold). These commemoratives feature magnificent designs by one of Israel’s leading artists Ruben Nutels. Each commemorative comes in a protective capsule and the complete 10-piece set comes in handsomely packaged custom made wooden tablets, with an official certificate of authenticity. The mintage is limited to only 10,000 sets! The Ten Commandments gold collection is something very special that you and your family will treasure for a lifetime!
Here is how each of these glittering pure gold commemoratives is inscribed—in both English and Hebrew:
First Commandment
"I am the Lord thy G-d, Who have brought
thee out of the land of Egypt,
out of the house of bondage."
Second Commandment
" Thou shalt have no other gods beside Me.
Thou shalt not make for thyself
a graven image."
Third Commandment
"Thou shalt not take the name of the
Lord thy G-d in vain."
Fourth Commandment
" Remember the Sabbath Day,
to keep it holy."
Fifth Commandment
"Honor thy father and thy mother."
Sixth Commandment
"Thou shalt not murder."
Seventh Commandment
"Thou shalt not commit adultery."
Eighth Commandment
"Thou shalt not steal."
Ninth Commandment
"Thou shalt not bear false witness
against thy neighbor."
Tenth Commandment
" Thou shalt not covet thy
neighbor's house, thou shalt not
covet thy neighbor's wife. "
The .999 fine silver bars and gold-plated .999 fine silver bars we are pleased to offer are inscribed with all Ten Commandments in English—and are priced at low premiums above the melt value of the precious metal content. These make great keepsakes, as well as meaningful gifts for a birthday, graduation, confirmation, or coming of age ceremony (bar mitzvah or bat mitzvah).